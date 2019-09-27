U.S. 36 in Westminster expected to completely reopen by the end of next week

Posted 11:14 am, September 27, 2019, by

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–The Colorado Department of Transportation expects traffic on U.S. 36 to be back to normal next week.

After a section of the retaining wall collapsed in July, crews began assessing the damage and attempting to conduct repairs, which was hindered in part by the continued sinking of the roadway.

On Friday, CDOT sent out an update saying that all lanes of U.S. 36 are anticipated to be back open on Thursday, October 3 with the original 3-lane configuration and tolling back in place.

A temporary bike path near the active construction zone on U.S. 36 is expected to open Wednesday.  There will be intermittent closures of the bike path until November, according to CDOT.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.