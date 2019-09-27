× U.S. 36 in Westminster expected to completely reopen by the end of next week

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–The Colorado Department of Transportation expects traffic on U.S. 36 to be back to normal next week.

After a section of the retaining wall collapsed in July, crews began assessing the damage and attempting to conduct repairs, which was hindered in part by the continued sinking of the roadway.

On Friday, CDOT sent out an update saying that all lanes of U.S. 36 are anticipated to be back open on Thursday, October 3 with the original 3-lane configuration and tolling back in place.

A temporary bike path near the active construction zone on U.S. 36 is expected to open Wednesday. There will be intermittent closures of the bike path until November, according to CDOT.