Third Colorado newspaper says Polis’ staff asked them to remove article

DENVER -- The press operation for Gov. Jared Polis is being criticized after it asked two small-town newspapers to remove a news story from their websites, and FOX31 has also discovered another newspaper editor who said Governor Polis’s office asked him to remove an article.

The Kiowa County Press in Eads and The Chronicle-News in Trinidad said they were asked to remove an article reported by what Polis’ staff deems a biased news organization funded by groups affiliated with the conservative Koch family

Rick Langenberg, the editor of The Mountain Jackpot News in Teller County, said he received repeated calls from the governor’s office asking for this article to be removed in June.

“When we ran it, we got a request to take the article off our website, like immediately,” Langenberg told FOX31. “They were fairly aggressive about it. In my opinion they were upset about the headline.”

But Governor Polis’s office said that’s not true. It told FOX31 there was a fact error in the story and wanted that corrected.