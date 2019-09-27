× Tech Junkie Review – Anker Nebula Capsule II Mini Video Projector

With so much different media these days between music, movies, tv shows, live TV and streaming services we’re always looking for cool new ways to listen and watch it. Video projectors are getting smaller every year and the newest from Anker is one of the coolest I’ve seen yet. I took the Anker Nebula Capsule II mini video projector for a test.

The Nebula Capsule II is about the size of a can of Arizona Iced Tea. In fact it looks more like a bluetooth speaker than a projector. Cool thing is, it works as both. Inside the Capsule II you’ll find a decent DLP projector that puts out a 720p image at about 200 ANSI lumens. That means the picture is crisp and bright enough for a dimly lit room but best in a totally dark room. The larger you make the screen (it goes up to 100″) the darker the room will need to be.

The Capsule II also packs in auto focus and auto vertical keystone correction. This means you won’t spend time trying to get the focus sharp and if you put it up toward a wall it’ll automatically correct the shape of the image. It’s impressive and makes setup for a backyard movie a snap!

The guts that drive the Capsule II runs Android TV 9.0. You can install any Android TV app, the Capsule has bluetooth and wi-fi. You can also use Chromecast to send videos from your phone over to the Capsule II. I love that it has smart TV guys but remember that the Android TV hardware may become outdated before the projector itself. Luckily there’s also an HDMI input if you find yourself wanting to connect a different smart TV box to the Capsule II.

The included remote is what you’d expect, it has the typical buttons as well as a Google Assistant button for voice searches.

The Capsule II has a built-in battery that can play about 2.5 hours of video on a single charge, enough for *most movies. You can also plug it in using the included USB-C charging cable to run the projector off A/C power. This is perfect to grab this projector for a quick Friday night movie in the backyard but not enough to rely on it beyond that. Expect to keep it plugged in most of the time.

Conclusion

I really like the Capsule II projector! It’s the perfect size, puts out a good picture and with Android TV and auto-focus and key-stone, it’s super easy to use. It even doubles as a decent bluetooth speaker. At 200 ANSI lumens you need to know that this projector won’t put out a super bright image like it’s larger, more expensive cousins. It’s a mobile projector that spits out up to a 100″ image but I’d probably keep it smaller than that for clarity and brightness reasons.

Looking for a small little projector perfect for kids gaming, backyard movies or a watching the Sunday Broncos game in the man cave? I think this is an awesome option.

The Anker Nebula Capsule II mobile projector is $580. You can buy it directly through their website or on Amazon.