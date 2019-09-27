Stretch of US 6 to shut down for Clear Creek Canyon cleanup

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of US Highway 6 will shut down Saturday as nearly 500 volunteers gather to participate in the Jefferson County Open Space’s National Public Lands cleanup of Clear Creek Canyon.

Highway 6 will close between Colorado Highway 93/58 and Colorado Highway 119; surrounding roadways will also be affected. The section of US 6 will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Volunteers will conduct stream bank and roadside trash collection, habitat restoration, and erosion control through a 13-mile section of the canyon, according to a statement released by CDOT.

Suggested routes to circumvent the closure include I-70 both eastbound and westbound.

Additionally, motorists traveling to Black Hawk and Central City can use the Central City Parkway (Exit 243 from I-70) or by travel east on Highway 6 (Exit 244 from I-70) and then north on CO 119.