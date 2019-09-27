St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Posted 12:27 pm, September 27, 2019, by

Fox31 is teaming up again with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the annual Dream Home giveaway.  Purchase your  $100 raffle ticket online or by calling 800-276-7695 for your chance to win the dream home, and help save the life of a child with cancer or other life-threatening disease.  For the 10th year in a row, Oakwood Homes is building the dream home, worth $775,000!

