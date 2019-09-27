Snoop Dogg’s grandson passes away, he only lived 10 days

Heartbreaking news for rapper Snoop Dogg. His grandson died after being alive for only 10 days.

Corde Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s son, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night saying, “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us.”

“Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you 🙏🏾💜🤙🏿♻️”

Kai’s cause of death has not been released.

