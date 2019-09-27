Restaurant Report Card: Fire hazard, rodent droppings found at failed Denver restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Denver, one failed location in Lakewood and a winner, also in Lakewood.

Now Pho

The Denver location failed with 10 critical issues in July.

Health department pictures include:

Serious fire hazard

Large amounts of grease build up

No ventilation hood

Rodent droppings

Construction project in bathrooms

The health inspector also recommended the restaurant contact the fire department about electrical issues and clean the entire kitchen to remove grease and food debris build up.

Pho sent the following statement:

“We were conducting construction to improve the dining facility in the restaurant and contacted the DDPHE once the construction was finished. We took preventative measures to protect the food, food contact and non food contact surfaces in the kitchen during the remodel. Hygiene and safety are our top priorities and we strive everyday to serve delicious and authentic food to our customers.”

You can find Now Pho at 1192 S Federal Blvd.

El Bohio Criollo Cuban Cuisine

A Jefferson County inspector found 10 mistakes at the Lakewood restaurant in June, including:

No employee with certified food protection

No manager in charge

Pastries were held too warm

No soap or signs at hand sink

We called and messaged the restaurant, but when we didn't hear back we stopped in for a look. An employee told us the person in charge is in the process of getting their certification and they are making sure everything is corrected, clean and they are following temperature rules.

El Bohio is located at 2080 Youngfield St in Lakewood.

Pizzeria Lui

The wood fire pizza parlor scored the "A" for two inspections without serious violations.

Owner Zach Parini explained how they earned the score. Parini said, “We work hard every day keeping up on all the cleaning and all our projects. I can’t do it without the great crew that I got. We all try to pitch in and do as much as we can. It’s an easy job if you keep up on it every day. But if you let it get away from you, catching up on everything is pretty tough. It shows our dedication to keep this place clean. It’s our job in the restaurant industry for people to trust us when they come into the restaurant to feel like hey I can feel comfortable eating the food.”

Pizzeria Lui is located at 5380 W Mississippi Ave. in Lakewood.