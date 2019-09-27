Police try to keep crowds back as elk take over Estes Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- Elkfest Weekend in Estes Park means large crowds of both tourists and elk will be flooding the town.

In the wake of a video showing an elk attacking a woman, officials are asking everyone to follow warnings and stay back.

“You want to get closer, you want to cuddle with them,” Povo, a tourist from Croatia, said about the elk.

Estes Park Police throughout the day patrolled areas with the most elk -- keeping tourists back.

But the sheer number of elk and tourists often resulted in people still getting close.

“Everybody is way too close,” Jason Clay, the Public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said.

Elk mating season is expected to last for the next few weeks, which mean male elks will be aggressive.