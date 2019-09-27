Police ask for tips in homicide of Denver man

DENVER — Noah Mantione, 29, was found dead in a car on Ivanhoe Street on Sept. 6 and now police are soliciting tips to solve the unsolved crime.

Manitone’s Jeep Cherokee was parked in the North Park Hill neighborhood when neighbors reported a bad smell coming from the vehicle.

Police found the victim’s body in the rear cargo area of the Jeep.

On Friday, a release to the public confirmed the death is being treated as a homicide and ask that anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.