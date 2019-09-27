Police: 12-year-old girl carrying knife arrested after stealing, crashing car in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio — Solon police are investigating after a 12-year-old Moreland Hills girl allegedly stole a car and crashed it last Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Som Center Road and Cromwell Drive around 12:32 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was found empty.

While police checked the area, officers found the girl walking in the 32000 block of North Roundhead Drive. When they turned to approach her, the girl walked up to a home and rang the doorbell.

After no one answered the door, the girl walked up to police and identified herself as a 13-year-old. She claimed she had gotten into an argument with her mother and taken an Uber to her current location.

After further questioning, officers learned the girl had taken the car without her father's permission and crashed it.

Police bodycam video then shows the girl pull a kitchen knife with a 7" blade out of her pants before officers transport her to the police station.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned the girl was actually 12 years old. She faces charges related to curfew, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She was arrested and released to her parents.

This case has been forwarded to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.