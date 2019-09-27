Motorcyclist killed in crash near Capitol Hill in Denver

Posted 4:46 am, September 27, 2019, by

DENVER– A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near East 17th Avenue and Park Avenue in Denver early Friday morning.

Police say a woman driving a truck hit the motorcyclist while making a left turn onto 17th Ave around 1:39 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The woman who was driving the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Denver police say they are investigating drugs and alcohol as a possible cause of the crash.

