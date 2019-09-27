Light the Night – Joana Emcees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 10-Thousand people and lanterns were lighting up the night at Washington Park for the annual "Light the Night Event" that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals emceed the event, Sept. 26th! The yellow lanterns were held for people walking in memory of a loved one. The red lanterns symbolized anyone wanting to see the end of cancer and the white lanterns were for Survivors and anyone fighting cancer. Joana walked the perimeter with her yellow lantern for her sister's who have passed, Michelle and Veronica.