Food Truck Fridays with Mike’s Coneys

Growing up in Michigan, there are coney restaurants were everywhere. Mike Kalush used to spend the day at work with his dad (Mike) at WXYZ-TV where he worked as a news photographer. He was the one who inspired Mike to become a news photographer. Even though they covered some cool stories in the streets of Detroit, what Mike really looked forward to was going to Lafayette Coney Island and having lunch with this his dad!

In January of of 2019, Mike's dad died unexpectedly. He was fortunate to have been visiting him in Florida at the time. He dropped me off at the airport, went home, and died an hour later. He was crushed. He was at a point in his life where he was burned out with the career they both shared and he realized how fragile and vulnerable life is. So he decided to change his career and start Mike's Coneys with his dad’s comforting soul as his guide. All his hot dogs and toppings are shipped in from Michigan where he grew up. They wear paper hats, white aprons and serve every coney dog on a steamed bun with happiness and a little fun attitude.

