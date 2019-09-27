‘Crown Jewel’ of Colorado State Parks set to re-open in Eagle County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE, Colo. — A popular state park in the high country is set to re-open sometime in October after closing to the public for a year and a half.

Sylvan Lake State Park is located in Eagle County about 30 minutes south of Eagle. It’s considered the ‘crown jewel’ of Colorado’s state park system.

The year and a half hiatus was the result of a need to fix the lake’s old dam.

"The dam was built in the 1940s and it just doesn’t meet today’s standards,” said Michael Wall, park manager at Sylvan Lake.

There was no imminent danger of the dam failing, it simply needed an update.

While the re-construction project was underway, the park had to close its 42 acre reservoir and campsites to the public.

"The campground and our lower cabins were all closed during construction,” Wall said.

Sylvan Lake typically welcomes 100,000 visitors a year.

"With 90% of the visitation happening here at the reservoir it sure has made an impact on the local community,” Wall said.

The good news? Construction is almost complete. Wall expects it to wrap up sometime in October.

“[We’re] very excited to have the park open!” Wall said.

Sylvan Lake will be open to anglers during the upcoming ice-fishing season and will be fully functional by Memorial Day in 2020.