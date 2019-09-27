Colorado aircraft missing in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police said Friday an aircraft from Colorado lost contact shortly after leaving the Santa Fe airport on Thursday.

The single-engine aircraft left the Santa Fe airport around 5:49 p.m. and lost contact around 6:01 p.m., a police spokesperson said. The emergency beacon’s last known position was one mile south of Terreo, New Mexico, in the Pecos Wilderness.

It’s unknown if any passengers were on the plane with the single pilot, the spokesperson said.

A New Mexico State Police helicopter is helping with the search-and-rescue effort in the area of the plane’s last known location, along with two Civil Air Patrol aircraft, the New Mexico Air National Guard and a search-and-rescue team on the ground, they said.

So far, responders have not had any contact with the plane, and it’s unknown if it crashed or is missing.

State Police did not immediately have the tail number for the plane or information on who owns the plane.