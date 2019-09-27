Aurora police chief announces retirement

AUORA — Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz announced Friday that he will be retiring from the Aurora Police Department at the end of the year.

“After weeks of soul searching and getting through a successfully unified and pride-filled weekend of addressing protests in our city, I felt this was the optimal time to notify city management of my decision to retire,” he said in a letter posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Metz said he plans to work for his wife at Code-4 Counseling providing wellness training to first responders, and to work with Colorado State University-Global to help provide online training for first responders.

He also, he said in the letter, will be working on his masters degree through CSU to provide counseling for first responders and military members.