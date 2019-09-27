Elevate your Tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entertaining around the grill goes hand in hand with football season, and if the traditional brats and burgers are getting boring, Chef Jason has just the dish! Brisket Fried Rice! You’ll wow your guests with this out of the box idea that they can serve themselves right from the grill.

Chef Jason will be teaching his brisket fried rice recipe at a special free workshop at this years EggtoberFest, happening Saturday the 28th at Mile High Ace Hardware in Federal Heights (2800 W. 104th Ave.) from 10:00-3:00.

Folks can visit Event Brite for more details, around 20 chefs will be competing on the Big Green Egg, to win a Big Green Egg - and for just $20 visitors can sample their creations. It’s a family friendly event with live music - and the PERFECT place to learn how to use the big green egg, and ask JASON your grilling questions in person. 50% of ticket proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.