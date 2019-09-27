15 degrees cooler Friday; windy weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a near-record high of 89 degrees Thursday, we'll drop 15-20 degrees today behind a windy cold front.

It will be 74 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with partly cloudy skies, breezy afternoon winds of 15-30 mph and a 30% chance of afternoon rain.

The mountains stay windy above treeline at 20-45 mph with partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain/snow (mainly afternoon).

Saturday starts partly to mostly cloudy then turns sunny by afternoon across the Front Range. Breezy 15-30 mph gusts. Highs will be in the 70s.

The mountains start with 20-30 mph wind gusts then increase to 50 mph by afternoon. 30% chance of rain/snow. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday is the windiest day of the weekend state-wide as the core of the jet stream races in. Gusts in the mountains reach 50-80 mph above treeline. Front Range gusts will be 20-45 mph.

Sunday's high reaches 84 degrees with downsloping winds in Denver.

It will be dry for the Komen Walk with temps warming from the 40s into the 50s and 60s.

Free weekend at Rocky Mountain National Park: 40% chance of snow showers above treeline, gusty wind 20-50 mph, and temps in the 30s. 50s in the valleys.

Windy on Monday as well.

Temps fall into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

