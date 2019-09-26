Women entrepreneurs are making waves in the small business world, but the fact of the matter is women small business owners aren't always on equal ground compared to their male counterparts. Jared Hecht, Co-Founder and CEO of Fundera, has insights on small business lending.AlertMe
Women Entrepreneurs Making Waves But Still Not On Equal Ground With Men
