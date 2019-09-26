Videos show bull elk charging at crowd, damaging truck in Estes Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- Videos show a bull elk charging at a crowd and damaging a pickup truck in Estes Park Thursday morning.

In the first of two videos filmed by Karen Harrison, the elk can be seen charging at a crowd in a park. Many people flee. According to witnesses, one man was injured when he tripped while trying to run away.

In the video, the elk appears to attempt to gore a woman with his antlers.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to confirm how badly the woman may have been hurt.

In the second video, a public works employee with the town of Estes Park can be seen driving a Ford Ranger pickup down the sidewalk. The employee stopped the truck between the elk and the woman. The elk then rammed the front of the pickup with his antlers.

The Estes Park employee said there was an issue with the same bull elk Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises people to keep their distance from elk. The rut occurs during the fall, and bucks and bulls may "attack without provocation." CPW suggests using binoculars or telephoto lenses to get an up-close look at elk.

CPW spokesman Jason Clay said the people in the videos were far too close to the animal.

"We are in the rut (breeding season) and bull elk will very aggressively defend their harems. Bull elk will fight over breeding rights. People need to maintain a safe distance from elk, even if they are at a building/facility/golf course or whatever human dwelling. Let the elk move away on their own, never ever get that close because something like this could happen," Clay said in an email.