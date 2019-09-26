Armed suspect seen dragging ex-wife out of apartment shot by Westminster officers

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An armed suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Officers responded about 9:20 a.m. to a 911 call after a woman said her ex-husband had stolen a handgun and threatened to kill her.

When officers arrived to the Terrance Gardens apartment complex at 7100 Hooker St., near West 71st Avenue and Federal Boulevard, they saw the suspect dragging the woman outside at gunpoint.

At least one officer opened fire, hitting the suspect, who was in the interior courtyard of the complex, police said.

The woman told police that her ex-husband was out on parole and showed up to the complex.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The woman was evaluated at the scene and did not go to a hospital.

No officers were injured, police said.