School district meets with parents after viral Denver school bus fight

DENVER -- Frustrated parents and students are still trying to process a situation a week after a fight broke out between two Denver Public Schools employees and a mother on a school bus in North Park Hill.

The district says the driver pulled over twice because children were misbehaving. Several children and parents claim the bus driver was yelling at kids, so they started calling their parents. It developed into a confusing scene, as parents surrounded the school bus, asking for their children to be let go.

“A lot of the children stated that the children of color were treated differently,” said Qaedah Perron, one of the first parents on scene. “Makes it seem like there's a huge racial undertone.”

The two district employees are on leave as DPS investigates. The mother has been charged with third-degree assault.

“I’m a mom and anytime you hear that distress, it’s really hard to listen to,” said Superintendent Susana Cordova. She met with parents and students Thursday night at Denver Green School Northfield, telling them it is still an active investigation.

“That is hard to hear because what we want is answers,” said Meredith Lindgren, whose son was on the bus. “I’d like to see a full report, and I’d like to see this not happen again.”

“I’m deeply committed to making sure we can do a better job in deescalating situations,” Cordova said.

The parents and the district have tentatively agreed to meet again and continue the conversation.