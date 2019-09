× Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Thornton Thursday.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of East 120th Avenue.

At 4:45 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said the pedestrian had died.

Police have not provided details about the crash or whether the driver will face charges.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.