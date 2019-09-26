× Oklahoma Army base memo warns of potential theater threat during new ‘Joker’ movie

LAWTON, Okla. — A document prepared at a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma says officials have been alerted to “disturbing” online chatter about a potential mass shooting threat at a theater during next week’s release of the movie “Joker,” but it references no specific location.

Television station KSWO reports criminal intelligence officials at Fort Sill received an intelligence bulletin warning about a possible shooting on Oct. 4.

Christopher Grey, chief of public affairs for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, said officials are “not aware of any information indicating a specific, credible threat to a particular location or venue.”

Grey says the original information came from the Texas Department of Public Safety and was posted on social media.

A gunman opened fire inside Theater 9 of the Century Aurora 16 movie theater during a midnight showing of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012, killing 12 and injuring 70.