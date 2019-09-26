New Drinking Guidelines For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What our kids drink is just as important as what they eat. Dr. Kristin Woodward a Pediatric Specialist shows us the new guidelines published this month by the organization, Healthy Eating Research, are based on a collaboration of experts. Pediatricians, dentists, nutritionists, and cardiologists came up with the new guidelines.

Experts reviewed the nutritional needs of infants and toddlers 0-5 years old. The recommendations are listed below:

0-12 months: Babies should drink only breast milk and formula. Babies may drink a limited amount of water from 6-12 months.

12-24 months: 1-2 year olds should drink 16-24 ounces of whole milk and about 8-24 ounces of fluorinated water. Only allow 4 ounces of 100 % fruit juice.

2-5 year olds: Following discussion with pediatrician, consider switching to low fat milk 16-24 ounces a day. Water should be offered and kids can drink 12-40 ounces a day. Only allow 4 ounces of 100% fruit juice.

The experts all agree, kids in general, should drink milk and water. Kids should avoid juice, sugar sweetened beverages, caffeinated beverages, sweetened milk, and plant based milk products. Plant based milk does may not have the recommended amounts of vitamin D and calcium and contain a great deal of sugar. Kids should get their fruit from whole fruits not fruit juice.