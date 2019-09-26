Near-record heat Thursday ahead of windy cold over weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday will another warm day in Denver and along the Front Range with a near-record high temperature of 88 degrees. The record high for the date is 90 degrees set in 1892 and 2010.

The normal high this time of year is 74 degrees.

It will start sunny then turn partly cloudy. Downslope warming wind speeds increase in the afternoon to 15-30 mph.

The mountains turn gusty Thursday afternoon, especially above treeline where gusts will approach 50 mph. Skies go from sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

A cold front arrives overnight into Friday morning. It will be breezy and temperatures fall by 10 to 20 degrees across Colorado.

There will be a 20% chance of rain on Friday with highs near 70 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 30% chance of rain/snow. Snow levels remain high above 12,000ft. A dusting of snow is possible on the Divide and Front Range peaks.

Saturday features a 10% chance of rain early. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs around 76.

Mountain wind on Saturday will range from 25-50 mph.

It will be excessively windy on Sunday statewide. Mountain wind gusts will reach 30-80 mph (highest above treeline) with Front Range gusts of 15-40 mph.

Front Range highs will reach about 82 degrees with strong downsloping wind.

For the Komen Walk on Sunday, it will turn windy with dry conditions. Temperatures start in the 40s then warm to 82 by the afternoon.

Early next week looks cooler in the 60s.

