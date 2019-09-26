National Pancake Day

When it comes to National Pancake Day, The Corner Bakery Cafe has you covered.  Recently the Corner Bakery introduced the Banana's Foster Pancakes an they are yummy buttermilk pancakes, sliced banana, caramel, whipped cream, candied pecans and vanilla maple syrup.

Here's their recipe that you can enjoy at home.

Bananas Foster Pancakes

  1. Mix up your favorite buttermilk pancake batter.
  2. Griddle up a stack.
  3. Slice up a banana.
  4. Top with banana, caramel sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream.
  5. Drizzle with a final layer of vanilla maple syrup.
  6. Enjoy!
