Motorcyclist dies after being found unresponsive on trail near Breckenridge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 54-year-old off-road motorcyclist from the Denver area was found lying unresponsive on a trail near Breckenridge on Wednesday afternoon and later died, the Summit County Rescue Group said.

The group responded to a 911 dispatch to the North Fork of the Swan Jeep Trail about five miles from Tiger Road.

The man was with two other people, one riding an all-terrain vehicle and another riding an off-road motorcycle.

They were driving several seconds behind the man and found him lying next to his motorcycle.

The two performed CPR for about 30 minutes until the rescue group arrived.

Flight for Life personnel pronounced the man dead about 2:20 p.m. He was taken out of the field by ATV and wheeled-covered litter.

The name of the man who died was not released. An autopsy will be performed by the Summit County Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death.