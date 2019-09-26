× Man shot by Lakewood officers outside police station dies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who was shot by officers outside a Lakewood police station last week died at the hospital, police said Thursday.

The Lakewood Police Department says about 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called about a man with a gun outside the station, located at 445 S. Allison Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they saw a couple arguing.

After the man pulled a handgun, he was shot by at least two officers.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not say when the man died.

On Thursday, the man was identified as 57-year-old Scott Johnson, of Littleton.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave, per policy.