Man shot by Lakewood officers outside police station dies

Posted 10:22 pm, September 26, 2019, by

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who was shot by officers outside a Lakewood police station last week died at the hospital, police said Thursday.

The Lakewood Police Department says about 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called about a man with a gun outside the station, located at 445 S. Allison Pkwy.

When officers arrived, they saw a couple arguing.

After the man pulled a handgun, he was shot by at least two officers.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police did not say when the man died.

On Thursday, the man was identified as 57-year-old Scott Johnson, of Littleton.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave, per policy.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.