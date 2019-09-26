Man arrested in Pueblo after calling police to report prostitute he hired stole wallet

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man reported that a prostitute he hired stole his wallet on Wednesday night, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Police said the man picked up a prostitute on East Fourth Street.

The man was said to be unhappy when he called police “after they concluded their business” because he realized the prostitute stole his wallet.

Police said they took the theft report. The man called a second time and was said to be upset after he found out he was going to be charged for picking up a prostitute.

“It’s a hard lesson, but you don’t get a free pass because you become the victim of an offense while you’re committing an offense,” police said.

