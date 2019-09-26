× 2 wounded in shooting in Conifer; search for suspects ongoing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were wounded in a shooting in Conifer Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Blackfoot Road.

One of the people shot has injuries that are not life-threatening. The other person’s condition is unknown. Both were taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says three suspects were involved in the shooting. They may be on foot.

“There is a danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

The search for the suspects is underway.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Those who live nearby are asked to shelter in place. Those who cannot return home are asked to go to the Safeway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.