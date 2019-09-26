Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to jam out at the 2019 Humana Rock 'n' Roll Denver Half Marathon this October 18th trough the 20th. In addition to the half marathon, you can run their 10k or 5k. It all starts and ends at the Civic Center Park in Denver. You will be entertained by bands and cheerleaders at every mile. The medals this year are awesome, check them out in the segment.

Get $10 off the Half Marathon and 10K by entering code RNRDEN10 and get $5 off the 5K by entering code RNRDEN5. Register at RunRocknRoll.com/denver. The discounts expire October 13th when registration closes.