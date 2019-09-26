× Fort Carson soldier dies in training-related incident in South Korea

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A staff sergeant based at Fort Carson was killed during a training-related incident, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards, a health care specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

He was competing for his Expert Field Medical Badge when he was killed at Camp Casey, South Korea.

“Staff Sgt. Richards passed away while demonstrating his dedication to the nation and to the brigade as he earned his Expert Field Medical Badge,” said Col. Grant S. Fawcett, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combate Team, 4th Infantry Division.

“The loss of this exceptional NCO and leader will be felt by soldiers throughout the Iron Brigade,”

Richards, from from Grayling, Michigan, joined the Army in 2005 and was deployed four times — once each to Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania and to Kuwait .

He had been at Fort Carson since September 2016.

The Army said the incident is under investigation.