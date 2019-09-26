Finally, a feeling of fall: Cooler with a few showers moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Warm temperatures across the region that have been running about 10 degrees above normal will quickly be cooling off.

A cold front will slide in from the north late Thursday night. It will drop temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees, leaving highs on Friday in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It will also bring a few rain showers to the Denver metro area.

The chance is not great in the city or points south of downtown. The better chance for rain showers will be across northern areas of the Front Range, especially closer to Wyoming.

The weekend is looking dry and breezy to windy with highs returning to the 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

Expect above-normal temperatures again for the Komen More Than Pink Walk, the Rockies' last game at Coors Field and the Broncos' game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Another shot of cooler air arrives Monday and returns high temperatures to the 70s.

There will be a few days in the 60s with a shower or two on Tuesday. Then it's back to the low 70s with dry conditions for the remainder of next week.

So, it should finally start to feel more like fall.

