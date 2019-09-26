Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking for input to fix parking problems at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking ideas from the public for how to fix a congestion and parking issue at Eldorado Canyon State Park.

CPW wants to fix several problems at the park, including illegal parking, traffic congestion, as well as negative impacts to the natural resources inside the park.

One of CPW's main ideas is to start a shuttle or reservation system like Hanging Lake did.

CPW says visitor numbers have doubled over the past few years at Eldorado Canyon, reaching maximum vehicle capacity most of the year.

Wildlife officials created a survey to get online input on how to fix the problem. You can find that survey here. It will be open until Monday, September 30.

CPW is looking to finalize plans by the end of 2020.

