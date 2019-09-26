Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with a Traditional Honey Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosh Hashanah, which translates to "head of the year," is the Jewish New Year. It is one of the most important Jewish holidays.

This year, Rosh Hashanah starts on Sunday, September 29th and ends on Tuesday, October 1st.

Honey is traditionally eaten on Rosh Hashanah to signify a sweet new year.

Here's the recipe if you want to make it this holiday season.

THE ULTIMATE HONEY CAKE

Recipe courtesy of Cindy Coons

INGREDIENTS

FOR CAKE:

2 ½ cups flour

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. ground clove

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1 ¼ cups vegetable oil

1 cup pure honey

¾ cup lukewarm coffee (brewed, or instant dissolved in water)

1 ½ tsp. packed grated orange zest

FOR CHOCOLATE GLAZE:

¼ cup plus 2 Tbs. well-stirred canned or boxed unsweetened coconut milk (not light)

2 tsp. light corn syrup

4 oz. bittersweet (60%) chocolate, finely chop in food processor

FOR GARNISH:

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

PREPARATION

FOR CAKE:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray bundt pan with non-stick baking spray (with flour).

Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices in a large bowl using a whisk.

Mix eggs well in bowl of standing mixer, using whisk attachment, and then add sugar, oil, honey, coffee and zest, until well combined.

Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and add honey mixture. Blend until smooth using a whisk.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake in middle of oven for 45 to 50 minutes, until springy to the touch and a cake tester comes out clean.

Let cake cool in pan on a rack for 20 minutes.

Loosen cake from pan with a thin rubber spatula, then invert cake onto rack and cool completely.

FOR GLAZE:

Bring coconut milk and corn syrup to a simmer in a small heavy pan, stirring until combined.

Remove pan from heat and add chocolate. Let chocolate stand 1 minute, and then stir until chocolate is melted and glaze is smooth.

Let glaze stand, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, but still pourable.

PLATING OF CAKE:

Transfer cake from rack to a cake plate and slowly pour the chocolate glaze over the top of the cake and letting it run down the sides. Let cake stand at room temperature until glaze is set. Sprinkle lightly with salt. ENJOY!