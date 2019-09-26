Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seedstock is bringing Munich to West Colfax. If you’re attending any Oktoberfest in Denver this year, Seedstock’s celebration on Sept. 28 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at your favorite old-world style brewery should be at the top of your list! The free party includes:

FREE pint : Come dressed in traditional German attire and receive a free pint (first come, first served, limited quantity). Stein hoisting competition: show off your guns by holding a filled stein as long as you can and drink beer Polka music: The Alan Polivka Band will be keeping things festive! Brats: Wilder Meats and Eats will be dishing up house-cured, hand crafted meats and sandwiches. Hammerschlagen: The game is simple: players compete to hammer nails into a circular wood surface. Players typically must flip the hammer in the air before striking their opponents’ nails; the player with the last nail standing wins. In Hammerschlagen (German for hammer strike, a nod to its supposed Bavarian origins), each player strikes his own nail. The task demands strength, dexterity, focus and a lot of beer. Other fun fact rules: Arc of hammer swing can be no higher than the players ear, Men use one hand only, ladies have the option of using two hands, To win, the nail must be flush or below the surface of the wood.



The brewery will be releasing a very limited supply of its German Dusseldorf Alt, named the third best beer of 2018 by Beer Connoisseur. They will also be releasing their Bohemian Dunkel, a Czech-style dark lager, inspired by the Bohemian Dunkel at Prague's U Fleku brew pub.

Seedstock recently tapped its traditional Marzen-style Oktoberfest beer that has been served at Oktoberfest celebrations since 1872. The Seedstock Oktoberfest is a malty, amber German-style lager with a rich, toasty and bready flavor. It has a soft bitterness and a clean, dry finish with a 6.1% ABV