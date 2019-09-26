× 10-year-old dies after ATV tips over in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy died in an ATV accident in Boulder County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 4:40 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about an ATV accident in the 3000 block of North 63rd Street, which is in unincorporated Boulder County.

“Information at the time was that a young male approximately 10 years of age was in medical distress,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

A number of agencies responded to the location. However, the boy died of his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the boy and four other young children — one of whom was driving — were riding in the ATV when it tipped over in a field.

The other children were not injured.

The Boulder County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating with assistance from the Colorado State Patrol.

The boy’s name has not yet been released, pending the notification of his entire family.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.