Temperatures heat up Thursday before weekend cool down

DENVER -- Weather will stay quiet on the Front Range on Wednesday evening with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week and the last taste of summer on the Front Range before cooler temperatures move in the rest of the week.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s in Denver on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

A strong cold front will cool temperatures to the low 70s on Friday and bring rain chances to the Front Range.

Temperatures will stay cool on Saturday and will remain in the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Another small chance for rain will move in on Tuesday as temperatures drop into the 60s.

