One killed, one injured in crash involving vehicle, motorcycle near DIA

Posted 9:00 am, September 25, 2019, by

DENVER — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. near Jackson Gap Road and East 75th Avenue.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Jackson Gap Road was closed in both directions north of Pena Boulevard for the investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.834471 by -104.692909.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.