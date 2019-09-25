× One killed, one injured in crash involving vehicle, motorcycle near DIA

DENVER — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Denver International Airport on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. near Jackson Gap Road and East 75th Avenue.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Jackson Gap Road was closed in both directions north of Pena Boulevard for the investigation.