New exhibit about extreme sports debuts at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

DENVER -- A new exhibit about extreme sports has debuted at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

"Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits" opened Sept. 13. It runs through April 12, 2020.

The exhibit features a number of activities for museum visitors, including an obstacle course developed by American Ninja Warriors at Ninja Nation. The museum says those wishing to participate in the course should wear sturdy shoes. No bare feel, flip-flops or heels are allowed.

Visitors can also take a virtual leap off a cliff.

“An extreme sport can be something that you do that pushes beyond you thought you can do," said Neha Sandvig, a program specialist with the museum.

The exhibit allows people to experience a bit of the thrill of extreme sports without the risk.

“This is definitely one of the coolest exhibits," said Sandvig.

Overall, there are 31 interactive stations as part of the exhibit.