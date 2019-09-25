Near-record heat before a windy, cooler weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

*Windy weekend ahead with a cold front and a chance for rain*

But before that happens, we'll have a comfortable day Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny with highs in the 50s, 60s and low 70s.

The "warm before the storm" occurs on the Thursday. Wind speeds will increase. This is a downslope wind in Denver. Highs will soar into the upper-80s. It'll be a near-record high-- the record is 90 set in 2010.

There will be a high wildfire danger on Thursday.

The mountains stay dry and the winds turn gusty 20-50 mph above treeline Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

A cold front races through on Friday across Colorado. It delivers a chance of rain Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Gusty wind will be likely. Highs will be in the 70s across the Front Range.

The mountains could see a dusting of snow on the highest peaks Friday night.

Saturday looks gusty, partly to mostly cloudy across the Front Range, with a slight chance for rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

The heart of the jet stream slides through on Sunday and Monday. This pushes wind gusts up another notch. Gusts of 50-80 mph likely on the high peaks. 20-40mph across the Front Range both days. Highs will be in the 70s.

Cooler on Tuesday-Wednesday with another cold front.

Fall Color Update: Expect peak fall color the next two weekends. Gusty wind on Sunday-Monday could blow some of the leaves off trees.

