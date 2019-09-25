Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday crash at Iliff Avenue and Havana Street

AURORA, Colo. — An adult male motorcyclist died Wednesday after a crash at the intersection of South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue.

The crash, Aurora Police Department said in a news release, occurred around 12:11 p.m.

At the intersection, lights were not functioning due to a power outage, according to the release, and when the motorcycle was crossing the intersection another vehicle struck the motorcyclist and three other vehicles.

The motorcyclist was pronounced at the scene.

One other driver of the other vehicles was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident, which marks the 21st traffic-related fatality in Aurora for 2019, remains under investigation.

The police department reminded drivers in the release that in intersections with no traffic signals drivers should act as if it’s a four-way stop, and then proceed with caution.