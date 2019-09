DENVER– Miranda Lambert is coming to Denver. She’s bringing her Wildcard Tour to the Pepsi Center on February 1, 2020.

Who wants to see the #WildcardTour next year?!

Select presales begin today at 10am local time!

Visit https://t.co/1giKxQFter to get tickets. – Team ML pic.twitter.com/JxidMRFuHq — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 24, 2019

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Here’s the link to buy them.

Cody Johnson and LANCO will be joining Lambert as special guests.

Lambert’s “Wildcard” album comes out on November 1.