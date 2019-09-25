× Man arrested in Thornton hit-and-run that injured student in wheelchair

THORNTON, Colo. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a teenager in Thornton Tuesday.

The Thornton Police Department said Wednesday that 67-year-old Peter A. Kennedy, of Thornton, was arrested for hit-and-run and careless driving.

The crash happened near East 93rd Place and York Street about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen was in a motorized wheelchair and was on his way to York International School when a black Ford F-150 struck him.

The teen was reportedly using the street because his wheelchair does not fit on the narrow sidewalk.

Police say the student was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.