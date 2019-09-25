Lone Tree PD: Man, juvenile dead after apparent murder-suicide

Posted 10:15 pm, September 25, 2019

LONE TREE, Colo. — A man and a juvenile male were found dead inside a Lone Tree apartment on Saturday. On Wednesday, the Lone Tree Police Department said it is investigating the incident “as a murder suicide.”

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check at the Contour 39 Apartments at 9045 Yosemite St. When officers arrived, they found the man and juvenile deceased inside.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 48-year-old Anthony Tesoriero.

Autopsies have been completed. However, police say no further information will be released until the investigation into the cause of death is complete and the full autopsy reports are made available.

LTPD says it does not believe there is any threat to the public.

