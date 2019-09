Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KDVR and KWGN are proud to be apart of Komen Colorado's MORE THAN PINK Walk that is happening this Sunday, September 29th at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk is the biggest fundraising event for Komen Colorado and the event helps increase the public's connection to Komen's four pillar of impact: Research, Care, Community and Action.

It's not too late to participate, log on to the Komen Colorado website and get registered.