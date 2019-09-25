Kaiser Permanente, union reach agreement on new contract to avoid strike

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that is expected to avoid a nationwide strike, including in Colorado, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The four-year agreement will cover 85,000 unionized health care employees in 11 local unions across the country, including 3,100 health care workers in Colorado.

The tentative agreement, which still must be ratified by employees, will provide annual pay increases and maintains benefits while creating a program to reduce the shortage of health care workers.

“We greatly respect and value our employees who deliver on our mission every day,” said Arlene Peasnall, interim chief human resources officer for Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals.

“This agreement is a testament to the dedication, compassion and skill those employees bring to work every day and demonstrates that Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition have a shared commitment to affordability for our members.”

The deal includes guaranteed wage increases each year through 2023 in Colorado and other areas of the country.

The deal was reached on Tuesday after nearly five months of active bargaining. Voting is expected to be completed by the end of October.