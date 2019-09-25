From a giant Broncos logo to Halloween frights, Fritzler Farms offers fall adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LASALLE, Colo. -- A LaSalle farmer was struggling to make ends meet 20 years ago when he came up with an idea other farmers mocked him for.

Glenn Fritzler created a "farm park," where he said he tries to do something new every year. This year, the Denver Broncos asked if he'd be willing to put the Broncos logo in the corn maze.

"We took about a millisecond to answer that," he said with a laugh.

His farm park started with a classic corn maze, but has since added more than 30 attractions on his 40 acres.

The farm park also has pumpkins for fall, activities for families, and Scream Acres, the haunt hosted at the farm that runs starting Sept. 27. For more information, go to the Fritzler Farm Park website.