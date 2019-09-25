× Denver police officer involved in crash near Civic Center Park

DENVER– A Denver police officer was involved in a crash near Civic Center Park around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officer was eastbound on 14th Avenue while responding to a call with lights and sirens. The officer slowed down to cross a bridge and was struck by a car driving northbound on Logan Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver police say 14th Avenue and Grant Street, as well as 13th Avenue and northbound Logan Street are closed while the crash is being investigated.

The officer, a five-year veteran, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to DPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.